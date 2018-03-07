BLOG: Sunshine returns with chilly temperatures Wednesday

Damp Hump Day Start

Sunshine Returns

Chilly Breeze Too

After a damp start, sunshine will dominate again Wednesday, but don't expect the warm weather to return. In fact, highs will only return to the mid 50s, and as the wind kicks up again, it will feel cooler if you're outside much. In the mountains, wind gusts to 40 mph can be expected along with occasional snow showers, but only a minor accumulation is expected at the highest elevations.

Clear, brisk and colder tonight, most neighborhoods will fall back into the 20s overnight.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny and dry with less wind and chilly in the low 50s.

The weekend will be another story. A new system will approach and bring lots of clouds but just a slight chance for showers on Saturday. Rain chances rise Saturday night and by Sunday, the core of the low will move through and bring a good helping of rain. As for temperatures, Saturday will bring afternoon readings mainly in the 50s - maybe near 60 degrees in Charlotte - but much chillier 40s and lows expected on Sunday.

Hope you have a good hump day!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

