Deadly wreck shuts down portion of Iredell County road

At least one person was killed in a wreck in Iredell County Wednesday morning.

According to Iredell Communications, the crash occurred on Old Mountain Road in Statesville. Officials said the wreck has shut down a portion of Old Mountain Road at Marie Duke Lane.

Officials did not say when the road is expected to reopen. There's no word on what may have caused the crash.

No names were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.