Mixed reaction to student realignment

Good morning everyone. Today is Wednesday, March 7. This is Christine Sperow making sure we're checking in with you daily. Let's get the morning started together! Turn on WBTV News This Morning as soon as you wake up!! These are some of the stories we're talking about right now..

No matter what school district you're in this is always a touchy subject for parents. In Union County, big changes are coming for families. Last night a student realignment plan for the school district was approved by the school board. Both sides have strong feeling about it. WBTV's Caroline Hicks is detailing what the changes are and reaction from some happy and not so happy parents.

This story will have you shaking your head. A car stolen in a rash of break-ins in the Clover area has left a nine-year-old without the wheelchair he depends on. Noah Lewis has Spina Bifida...and plays on a wheelchair basketball team called the Rollin' Hornets. People are now trying to step in to help get his wheelchair replaced.

Should there be cameras on traffic lights capturing who's running red lights? Charlotte City council members are discussing a potential comeback of red light cameras in Charlotte. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles says she supports the idea. We'll tell you some council members are opposing.

The Billy Graham Library re-opens to the public today. You will be able to visit Graham's final resting place near his wife Ruth...plus tour the library that walks you through his life.

You're going to hear the word Nor-easter a lot over the next few days. It's expected to dump heavy snow and cause flooding in parts of the country already hit by storm damage. Will it impact the Carolinas? We'll show you the system's path.

WEATHER CHANGES: Watch for low clouds and a murky start to your morning. The wind will pick up too. Meteorologist Al Conklin is giving the forecast now!

