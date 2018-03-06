Charlotte man wanted on multiple charges - | WBTV Charlotte

Charlotte man wanted on multiple charges

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Police are searching for a man who they say is wanted on multiple charges.

Christopher Eugene Davis is wanted for felony breaking and entering, larceny of motor vehicle, breaking and entering of motor vehicle, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

David was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. 

Police say on March 6 Davis cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of I-277.

Police are asking anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts to call 911.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

