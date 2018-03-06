Charlotte man wanted on multiple charges

Running against an incumbent can sometimes be an uphill battle, but Brian Crump didn’t think his bid for the position of sheriff in Union County would see hurdles like the ones he’s seeing with his campaign signs.More >>
Police are searching for a man who they say is wanted for multiple charges. Christopher Eugene Davis is wanted for felony breaking and entering, larceny of motor vehicle, breaking and entering of motor vehicle, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device. David was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.More >>
The district says the purpose of the reassignment is to put students in schools closer to their homes and to make transportation run more efficient.More >>
I recently spent the morning at practice with the Charlotte Roller Girls to find out just what it takes to be a member of the team. The ladies welcomed me with open arms, even giving me my own derby name - Ash Stro 704!More >>
Deputies responded to a Salisbury home Tuesday in response to multiple complaints about drugs and possible gang activity. Officials conducted a search of the home located in the 1270 block of Gheen Road and discovered a small amount of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.More >>
