Charlotte man arrested on multiple charges

Police have arrested a man they were searching for who was wanted on multiple charges.

Christopher Eugene Davis was arrested for felony breaking and entering, larceny of motor vehicle, breaking and entering of motor vehicle, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

David was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

Police say on March 6 Davis cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of I-277.

