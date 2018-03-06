Stolen wheelchair

Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.

A 9-year old basketball player with spina bifida, had his specialized sports wheelchair stolen in York County. His family had just gotten back from a tournament and left the wheelchair in the car, along with his jersey and favorite basketball. That car was gone the next morning. Tonight, reporter Amanda Foster is hearing from little Noah’s family about how they can’t afford the expense of buying a new wheelchair.

President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser suddenly resigned tonight. The former head of Goldman Sachs, and a Democrat, helped the president craft the tax bill that recently passed. It’s said he’s resigning over Mister Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on aluminum and steel.

Power has been out for about 2-thousand customers in the Mooresville area tonight. Tomorrow, Eric Thomas says we could be dealing with more downed power lines as strong winds are expected on the backside of the storm front that moves through today.

In the feel-good story of the night, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was hiking in Colorado with a group of friends when they saw a man fall 20 feet. They rushed to his aid, stabilizing the victim who wound up with a broken hip, neck and ribs. Tonight, the family of the fall victim says they saved his life and even checked on him later in the hospital.

It’s all when you join us for WBTV News at 11:00 tonight!