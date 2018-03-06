On The Go With Stro: Roller Derby - | WBTV Charlotte

On The Go With Stro: Roller Derby

(Ashley Stroehlein | WBTV) (Ashley Stroehlein | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

I recently spent the morning at practice with the Charlotte Roller Girls to find out just what it takes to be a member of the team. The ladies welcomed me with open arms, even giving me my own derby name - Ash Stro 704! 

Once practice started, these ladies didn't mess around! They are dedicated, focused, and determined. Thank goodness they took it easy on me! 

Check out the video to see my time as an honorary member of the Charlotte Roller Girls! 

Special thanks to the Charlotte Roller Girls for letting me be a part of the team for a day! For more information on their schedule or how to get involved visit charlotterollergirls.com

