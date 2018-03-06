Officials: Police visited home 11 times before daughter allegedly killed mom with meat cleaver

Investigators revealed more details Tuesday in a case where a woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her daughter.

This happened on March 2 at a home on Stony Point Road in Cleveland County. Investigators say over the three-day period leading to the day of the killing, deputies were called to the home 11 times for psychiatric calls.

During one of the very first home visits from Cleveland County police, 29-year-old Melinda Hargett was sent to a psychiatric facility in Kings Mountain.

County officials say officers did everything by the book and despite the many visits, they never saw any potential danger. It's unclear what happened during her time in the hospital, but doctors allowed her to leave a short time later.

Major Derwin Briscoe of the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said the site and scene where Melinda Hargett's mother, 51-year-old Martha Hargett, was found was horrifying for the officers who were sent out to answer the 911 call.

"We are people first, so when it comes to situations such as this one where it's a mother and daughter - those are very difficult situations," Briscoe said.

Melinda Hargett is charged with first-degree. She was sent to a facility in Raleigh to undergo mental evaluations before she appears in court.

