Affidavit: Escort tipped off authorities to NC child porn case

A criminal complaint filed Monday reveals new details about a 2016 child pornography case reportedly brought to the attention of investigators by an adult escort.

Joshua Dane Keener was arrested in May 2016 at a hotel in Hickory. According to the complaint, an escort in Charleston, SC, posted an ad on the website backpage.com. The escort said Keener replied to the ad and asked her how much she would charge to help him sexually assault a 6-year-old girl.

The escort then called the Charleston Police Department to report the incident, the complaint states.

After investigating the email - which included a phone number - sent to the escort, investigators were able to track Keener to the Deluxe Inn in Hickory. There, Keener was interviewed and, according to the complaint, admitted to contacting the escort about molesting a child.

The complaint states that a search of Keener's phone also found several saved images of child pornography.

Keener is now facing federal charges of possession or accessing with intent to view child pornography.

No further information has been released.

