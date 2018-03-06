Davidson’s Aldridge named A-10 Co-Player of the Year; Grady Rookie of the Year

Senior Peyton Aldridge of the Davidson men’s basketball team has been named Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Year, while teammate Kellan Grady was selected Rookie of the Year, as announced by the league office Tuesday.
Aldridge shares the conference’s top honor with Jaylen Adams of St. Bonaventure.
The league’s 14 head coaches also voted Aldridge to the A-10’s first team, the third (2nd Team – 2017; All-Rookie – 2015) all-conference nod of his career.
Aldridge and Adams were joined on the first team by Matt Mobley (St. Bonaventure), Jared Terrell (Rhode Island) and Justin Tillman (VCU).
In addition to his spot on the all-rookie team, Grady becomes Davidson’s first freshman since Stephen Curry (2006), to earn all-league recognition, as the Boston native was also selected to the conference’s second team.
Peyton Aldridge
Co-Player of the Year | 1st Team All-Conference
15th Conference Player of the Year in school history… Second to earn Atlantic 10 Player of the Year… A five-time A-10 Player of the Week selection in 2017-18… His 2,087 career points rank him third on Davidson’s all-time scoring list… Leads the league in scoring and ranks 22nd nationally averaging 21.3 points per game… Also ranks among league leaders in rebounding (7.8/5th), free-throw percentage (.845/6th), 3-pointers per game (10th/2.2), defensive rebounds (3rd/6.3) and minutes played (1st/37.6)… Reached double figures in 38 straight games dating back to last season… Scored 20 or more 14 times, at least 30 points four times, including an Atlantic 10 season-high and career-high 45 points at St. Bonaventure (2/27)… Recorded seven double-doubles including six straight to conclude the regular season… Played 40 minutes 10 times and 51 in the triple-overtime contest at St. Bonaventure.
Kellan Grady
Rookie of the Year | 2nd Team All-Conference | All-Rookie Team
Sixth Conference Rookie of the Year in school history… First Davidson player to earn Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year… Started 28 of 29 games… Five-Time Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week… Led all A-10 freshman in scoring and ranked 7th nationally, averaging just under 18 points per game… Scored in double figures 25 times, 20 or more 10 times and 30 or more three times, including 39 at St. Bonaventure (2/27)… Averaged 19.6 points per game in conference play… Ranks among league leaders in scoring (7th), field-goal percentage (11th/.504), free-throw percentage (14th/.793) and 3-pointers per game (9th/2.2).
Up Next
Davidson will be the No. 3 seed in the 2018 Atlantic 10 Men's Basketball Tournament, March 7-11 in Washington, D.C. The Wildcats, who finished the regular season 18-11 overall and 13-5 in the conference, received a double bye and will begin play in the quarterfinals on Friday at 8:30 p.m. inside Capital One Arena. Davidson will face the winner of No. 6 seed Saint Louis / Game 2 Winner (No. 11 George Washington/No. 14 Fordham).
2017-18 Atlantic 10 Conference Postseason Awards
Co-Player of the Year
Peyton Aldridge, Davidson
Jaylen Adams, St. Bonaventure
Defensive Player of the Year
Yuta Watanabe, George Washington
Rookie of the Year
Kellan Grady, Davidson
Sixth Man of the Year
Tarin Smith, Duquesne
Chris Daniels Co-Most Improved Player of the Year
Luwane Pipkins, Massachusetts
LaDarien Griffin, St. Bonaventure
Coach of the Year
Dan Hurley, Rhode Island
All-Conference First Team
Peyton Aldridge, Davidson
Jared Terrell, Rhode Island
Jaylen Adams, St. Bonaventure
Matt Mobley, St. Bonaventure
Justin Tillman, VCU
All-Conference Second Team
Kellan Grady, Davidson
Otis Livingston II, George Mason
B.J. Johnson, La Salle
Luwane Pipkins, Massachusetts
Shavar Newkirk, Saint Joseph’s
All-Conference Third Team
Josh Cunningham, Dayton
Yuta Watanabe, George Washington
E.C. Matthews, Rhode Island
Grant Golden, Richmond
James Demery, Saint Joseph’s
All-Academic Team
Joseph Chartouny, Fordham
Prokop Slanina, Fordham
Patrick Steeves, George Washington
B.J. Johnson, La Salle
Jeff Dowtin, Rhode Island
All-Defensive Team
Joseph Chartouny, Fordham
Yuta Watanabe, George Washington
Stanford Robinson, Rhode Island
Javon Bess, Saint Louis
Justin Tillman, VCU
All-Rookie Team
Kellan Grady, Davidson
Jalen Crutcher, Dayton
Eric Williams, Jr., Duquesne
Grant Golden, Richmond
Hasahn French, Saint Louis
