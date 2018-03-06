VIDEO: Reporter Kristen Hampton runs her own scam on scam caller

For more than 22 minutes on Tuesday morning, WBTV reporter Kristen Hampton kept a scammer waiting while she pretended to be searching for her credit card.

The caller offered a much lower rate and Hampton “jumped” at the offer for help. At one point, she even had an “emotional breakdown.”

While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he’d been had. And this wasn't the first time...

Previous: WBTV's Kristen Hampton turns the tables on a scam caller

Check out the video for a laugh.

Never give your credit card information to anyone over the phone. You can, however, read them the Pi sequence.

