WBTV Sports Overtime: Mike Hill introduced as the new athletics director at Charlotte

Niner Nation has a new athletics director as Mike Hill was introduced Tuesday as the new AD at Charlotte.

Hill spent the last 25 years at the University of Florida and the last 6 as the Executive Associate Athletics Director. He was a major factor in the success of the Gators sports programs both on the field and off the field and sees no reason why things can't be great at Charlotte.

He doesn't take over officially until March 15th, but has already informed current interim head basketball coach Houston Fancher that the search for a new head coach will begin once the season is over.

For more from the the AD at Charlotte, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

