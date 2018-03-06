17-year-old girl killed in Rock Hill crash identified

A teen girl who was killed in a crash in Rock Hill Monday has been identified as 17-year-old Audrey Calzada.

The two-vehicle wreck happened around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of SC-324 and Mockingbird Lane. Officials say a 2003 Toyota sedan was going north on 324 when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck a culvert, then came back into the roadway.

The sedan was then struck by a Chevy pickup truck heading in the opposite direction.

A passenger in the sedan, identified Wednesday as Calzada, was flown to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Troopers say she died at the hospital on Tuesday at 1:20 p.m.

The driver of the sedan, a 16-year-old female, was also taken to the hospital with injuries. As of Wednesday afternoon, there was no word on her condition.

Investigators say both girls in the sedan were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

No charges have been filed.

