City council eyeing the possibility of red light cameras

Morehead Street and McDowell Street is the intersection where Dilworth meets uptown and where red light cameras once were perched at the top of poles designed to catch violators in the act.

City council members are discussing a possible comeback of the cameras.

“Red light cameras are probably a good idea,” said one driver.

Charlotte’s Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt agrees.

“I’ve been walking through intersections when cars fly through the intersections and you have to jump back,” she told WBTV.

Eiselt heads up the city’s public safety committee and is a supporter of a safe streets initiative called Vision Zero which is designed to reduce traffic related deaths.However, bringing back red light cameras may be a tough sell to local decision makers.

Another driver at the intersection says changes aren’t needed.

”I don’t know if they did anything,” one driver said.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the city’s office of corporate communications sent an email to the council saying in part “based on the information currently available to us, red light cameras are not recommended at this time. We will continue to monitor and evaluate new information as it becomes available.”

However, the mayor pro tem is awaiting recommendations from City Manager Marcus Jones.

“His point was let’s look at everything we can do. It’s not easy to get this kind of thing approved. So he’s gonna come back to us in April with what our other options are to accomplish the same goal,” Eiselt said.

Back at the corner of Morehead Street and Dilworth Road, another driver offered their thoughts.

“I think it’s a great idea. Too many people run through the red light.”

