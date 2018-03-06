Deputies arrest two after Salisbury home contained drugs

Deputies responded to a Salisbury home Tuesday in response to multiple complaints about drugs and possible gang activity.

Officials conducted a search of the home located in the 1270 block of Gheen Road and discovered a small amount of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Detectives also discovered evidence of on-going drug dealing and drug use inside the home, officials say.

Present inside the home was Christina Loflin who was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Norman Blackwell was also arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony conspiracy to distribute controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling to keep, store and sell controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

