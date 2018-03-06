Panthers' Christian McCaffrey helps save the life of man during hike

A man was hiking with his grandson in Castle Rock, Colorado when he fell. The half-mile hike leads to a rock where you are able to climb to the top.

On the way back down, Dan Smoker slipped and fell about 20 feet. To his rescue was a group of seven including Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey.

The team jumped into action after witnessing the fall. The group secured Smoker's neck, provided chest compressions when they could no longer detect a pulse and provided emotional support to the grandson whose father said was understandably traumatized.

The group came to check on Smoker at the hospital which is when the family was surprised to see McCaffrey walk through the door.

Smoker's son says he is still in bad shape after suffering a broken femur and pelvis, 9 fractured ribs, internal bleeding in his abdomen, a brain bleed and a broken neck, though he is not paralyzed.

His son credits his dad still being alive to the the effort of the group that day.

