Caldwell County joins multi-district lawsuit against opioid manufacturers

Caldwell County is joining the growing list of North Carolina counties filing lawsuits against opioid manufacturers.

Sixteen pages of the 166-page complaint filed Tuesday as part of the National Prescription Opiate Multi-District Litigation were released on Tuesday. Mecklenburg, Gaston, and Burke counties also recently filed lawsuits against opioid manufacturers.

Related: Mecklenburg County files lawsuit against opioid manufacturers

The lawsuit alleges that manufacturers "aggressively pushed highly addictive, dangerous opioids, falsely representing to doctors that patients would only rarely succumb to drug addiction."

Document: Click here to read the complaint

"These pharmaceutical companies aggressively advertised to and persuaded doctors to prescribe highly addictive, dangerous opioids and turned patients into drug addicts for their own corporate profit," the complaint states. "Such actions were intentional and/or unlawful."

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.