Person shot, transported with serious injuries in west Charlotte

Police are responding to reports of gunshots in west Charlotte.

The incident occurred in the 3200 block of Rogers Street around 3:30 p.m.

Officials say the bullet grazed the victim's head.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to medic. The victim's name has not been released.

No further information has been released at this time.

