Person shot, transported with serious injuries in west Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Person shot, transported with serious injuries in west Charlotte

(Kevin Marlow | WBTV) (Kevin Marlow | WBTV)
(Kevin Marlow | WBTV) (Kevin Marlow | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Police are responding to reports of gunshots in west Charlotte.

The incident occurred in the 3200 block of Rogers Street around 3:30 p.m.

Officials say the bullet grazed the victim's head.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to medic. The victim's name has not been released.

No further information has been released at this time. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly