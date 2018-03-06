Person shot, transported with minor injuries in west Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Person shot, transported with minor injuries in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Police are responding to reports of gunshots in west Charlotte.

The incident occurred in the 3200 block of Rogers Street around 3:30 p.m.

Officials say the bullet grazed the victim's head.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to medic. The victim's name has not been released.

No further information has been released at this time. 

