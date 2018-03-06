WBTV Speak Out Editorial: CIAA Basketball Tournament

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by editorial board member Jess Sessoms..



Another year in the books for the popular CIAA Basketball tournament.

13 years in Charlotte and we love the tournament being here.

Thousands of fans came to Charlotte to cheer on their favorite basketball team.

It was truly a fantastic week...

Not only did we see great basketball..

But college scholarships were handed out too.



Thousands of middle and high school students participated in education day - that's where some high school students got accepted to college on the spot.

There was also a career day, a symposium for minority businesses and community service projects.

What a week to remember.



We were also happy to see CMPD worked hard to be proactive to tackle violence at non sanctioned CIAA events.

We were concerned that crime happening at those unapproved events would be associated with the CIAA and give the more than 100year old organization a bad name.

We say that's not right.

No problems at CIAA sanctioned events and no major violence at private events.

There were some issues and arrests at other events though.



We realize everybody in the city will not behave, but we are pleased that measures were in place to help keep the peace.

The CIAA's contract ends in Charlotte in 2020 and we hope the tournament renews.

We believe Charlotte and the CIAA are the perfect match.



Tell us what YOU think. SpeakOut@wbtv.com.