Mountaineer, Gamecock game at BB&T Ballpark canceled due to inclement weather

Tuesday night's game between Appalachian State University and the University of South Carolina was canceled due to inclement weather.

The game was expected to start at 6:05 p.m. at BB&T Ballpark.

Appalachian State will host Gardner-Webb University at BB&T Ballpark on Wednesday, April 25 at 6:05 p.m.

"Fans with tickets from Tuesday’s game can exchange them for a ticket of equal value to the game on April 25th," officials with BB&T Ballpark say.

Those with additional information and questions can call the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office at 704-274-8282.

