Union County school board to vote on student realignment

Union County school board is expected to vote Tuesday night on reassigning about 4400 students to different schools.

The district says the purpose of the reassignment is to put students in schools closer to their homes and to make transportation run more efficient. The last time Union County Public Schools did student reassignment was about three years ago.

There was much outrage from parents. The goal back then was to address overcrowding.

School board members say this time around the process was more transparent and had community buy-in. The community had eight months to review the proposed plan. School board members also made some suggestions to the reassignment plan.

Board members came up with 18 recommendations. The board will vote on those recommendations one by one at Tuesday night's meeting.

This plan calls for grandfathering many students so they don't have to change schools. The proposed plan states if students don't want to move to their new schools, they can remain but they will have to provide their own transportation.

The Union County School Board meeting starts tonight at 7 o’clock at the Professional Development Center.

