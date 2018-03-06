Man accused of sexually assaulting Belmont Abbey student

A man accused of sexually assaulting a Belmont Abbey student was arrested and charged Monday.

Zachary Thomas Harvath was charged with first-degree forcible sex offense.

Belmont police say they began the investigation after a student reported being sexually assaulted by another student on campus.

Police say the case is believed to be an isolated incident and is not a random act. Harvath is being held at the Gaston County Jail.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the Belmont Police Department at 704-829-4082.

