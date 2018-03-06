Northwestern high school teacher named a finalist in State Teacher of the Year award

A Northwestern High School Science teacher has been named a finalist for the South Carolina Teacher of the Year Award.

Susan Snyder was surprised in front of her Biology II class this morning by Superintendent of Education Dr. Molly Spearman. She is one of 82 district Teachers of the Year across the state and has just made it into the top five.

For this accomplishment, she was given a check for $10,000. If she wins the State Teacher of the Year, she will win $25,000, get to drive a BMW for the year and will become the ambassador for all 60,000 teachers statewide.

“My passion comes from, I was the poor learner, I was the one that needed hands on, I was the one that needed my attention to be grabbed all the time and for that reason I think that’s made me a pretty good teacher,” Susan Snyder said.

“The minute a teacher sees a camera or see me, they know, just like Susan this morning when that door opened she knew that she was one,” Spearman said. “And to see them and the humility they have and the pride that they have for being teachers is what it’s all about.”

Snyder has been a teacher at Northwestern High School since she graduated from Clemson in 2002. She teaches biology, chemistry and coaches swimming.

The State Teacher of the Year will be announced on May 2. The winner will then be entered into the National Teacher of the Year competition.

