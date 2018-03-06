Student arrested for bomb threat that forced evacuation at Hickory Ridge HS in Cabarrus County

A student was arrested Thursday after a bomb threat forced a high school in Cabarrus County to evacuate Tuesday.

Jordyn ILana Levinson, 17, was arrested and charged with making a false bomb report, a felony charge.

On Tuesday, just before 8 a.m., the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a bomb threat at Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg, North Carolina.

The threat was made by use of a note allegedly left in a school bathroom.

The Sheriff’s Office worked with the Cabarrus County School Administration to coordinate an evacuation of the school and inspection of the property.

Once the school was evacuated, the school resource officer and multiple Cabarrus County deputies searched the school along with specially hazardous device-trained K-9 units.

Shortly after, the school was deemed clear and safe for students and faculty to return.

Detectives investigating the threat were able to quickly establish a person of interest, through numerous interviews with staff and students.

The person of interest was Hickory Ridge High School student 17-year-old Jordyn ILana Levinson.

On Thursday, detectives served a search warrant at her residence on Macallano Drive near Harrisburg.

Detectives were able to secure evidence from the residence linking her to writing and placing the note; as well as receiving a written statement from Levinson, taking sole responsibility for the note written threat.

Levinson has been charged with making a false bomb report, which is a class H Felony.

“It’s tragic to threaten citizens, especially our schools and large gatherings; and we want to send a message in that it will not be tolerated,” Sheriff Brad Riley said. “We will work with the school system and judicial system to hold offenders accountable for their threats.”

“There is no evidence to support any further arrests,“ Riley added.

Levinson was given a $25,000 secure bond and is currently being held in the Cabarrus County Detention Center.

