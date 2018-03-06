Bomb threat forces evacuation at Hickory Ridge HS in Cabarrus Co - | WBTV Charlotte

Bomb threat forces evacuation at Hickory Ridge HS in Cabarrus County

A high school in Cabarrus County was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a bomb threat. 

According to officials with Cabarrus County Schools, Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg was evacuated for some time due to the threat.

School officials say the evacuation was for "precautionary measures."

No other details were released. 

