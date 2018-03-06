‘Dear Lord Baby Jesus!’ Ricky Bobby’s Lake Norman mansion sells for millions.

This Lake Norman mansion in Cornelius hosted one of the most awkward dinner scenes in Hollywood history – featuring fictitious NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby. (Credit: Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties)

Will Ferrell in “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” (Credit: Photo provided to the Observer courtesy of Columbia Pictures)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Joe Marusak and Maria David | The Charlotte Observer) - A Lake Norman mansion that hosted one of the most awkward dinner scenes in Hollywood history – featuring fictitious NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby – has just sold for $4 million.

The sale of the European-style estate is the highest-priced closing in a year for the Cornelius area, Tracy Davis of Ivester Jackson Christie’s International Real Estate announced Thursday. The buyer’s name was not immediately disclosed.

Scenes were filmed in the home for the 2006 classic sports parody “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” In one memorable scene, Ricky, played by Will Ferrell, says grace before everyone dives into a home-cooked dinner of fast-food take out.

Ricky starts the prayer with “Dear Lord Baby Jesus” and then, “Dear tiny Jesus, in your golden-fleece diapers, with your tiny, little, fat, balled-up fists ... ” before he is interrupted by the character Chip, played by Ted Manson.

“He was a man! He had a beard!” Chip says.

“Look, I like the baby version the best, do you hear me? I win the races and I get the money.”

“Ricky, finish the damn grace,” says his wife, Carley Bobby, played by Leslie Bibb.

In listing the home on Facebook in July, Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties described the estate as “a piece of #Hollywood glamour for sale on Lake Norman. You might have seen the inside before. It was Ricky Bobby’s home in the Will Ferrell #NASCAR parody movie “Talladega Nights.”

[RELATED: Lake Norman mansion made Hollywood history. It can be yours.]

The home sits on 1.3 acres in the 17200 block of Connor Quay Court. The home is the only one on the lake with two piers, as another home also once stood on the property, according to Ivester Jackson.

Built in 2002, the home has five bedrooms, six full baths, three partial baths and an elevator. Features also include its beach, wet bars/mini-kitchens, wine cellar, and guest suite with a second-floor balcony.

Public records show the home has 9,951 heated square feet and 14,938 total square feet. Mecklenburg County records list its value at $3,015,400.

The home listed in recent months for $4.2 million, down from the original $4.5 million price.

Homeowner Susan Kelly told Lake Norman Magazine in July that she designed the home from the ground up. “I wanted more of a Florida design, where all of the rooms flow out to the pool on the living level,” she said.

Film location scouts liked the home’s many entry points – “so people could come and go without disturbing filming,” Kelly told the magazine. Film staffers took over every room except the family bedrooms, kitchen and master bathroom.

The family lived in the home during the week-long shoot. Crews filmed until midnight some days, and Kelly was given a chair beside the director.

“We had a blast,” Kelly told the magazine. “Everybody was wonderful. Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly were lovely people. They were very respectful of the house.”