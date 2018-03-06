‘Dear Lord Baby Jesus!’ Ricky Bobby’s Lake Norman mansion sells for millions.

The autopsy was released Tuesday and showed 23-year-old Jonathan Bennett had a .04 BAC at the time of the shooting.More >>
According to officials with Cabarrus County Schools, Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg was evacuated for some time due to the threat.More >>
A Lake Norman mansion that hosted one of the most awkward dinner scenes in Hollywood history – featuring fictitious NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby – has just sold for $4 million.More >>
(From Catawba College) A monitoring gauge was installed in Lake Baranski, located within the Fred Stanback Jr. Ecological Preserve at Catawba College, on the morning of February 27.More >>
How can you experience medal-winning glory without going to a foreign country? By taking part in the Senior Games in Cabarrus County.More >>
