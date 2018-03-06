Be an Olympian by taking part in the Senior Games in Kannapolis

How can you experience medal-winning glory without going to a foreign country? By taking part in the Senior Games in Cabarrus County.

On Tuesday, March 13,from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at Village Park, learn more about how to become a Cabarrus County Senior Game Champion. The meeting is free and open to Kannapolis residents. Lunch will be provided. Village Park is located at 700 West C. Street.

Senior Games is a celebration of the human spirit. This year-round program of sports and arts includes archery, corn hole, cycling, golf, horseshoes, pickle ball, race walking, racquetball, shuffleboard, swimming, tennis and track & field. Art categories include cheerleading, heritage, literary, performing and visual. There is truly something for everyone in Senior Games.

Requirements to participate in the Cabarrus County Senior Games are to:

o Be age 50 or older as of December 31 of the program year

o Be a NC resident at least three consecutive months per year

o Reside in Cabarrus County

o Do not participate in the same sport/ event in another local games during the year.

Senior Games are sponsored by Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks, the Parks & Recreation Departments of Harrisburg, the City of Kannapolis, and the City of Concord.

