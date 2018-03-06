FIRST ALERT: Pockets of rain likely through Tuesday afternoon

Chilly, Wet & Raw Tuesday

Windy Wednesday

Unsettled Weekend

Tuesday has been declared as a First Alert Day due to chilly and wet weather! There could be pockets of rain any time right through the afternoon hours. It will also be very chilly, with afternoon readings not escaping the 40s in many areas.

Mostly cloudy but likely mostly dry Tuesday night - aside from snow showers for the mountains - lows will fall back into the cold 30s.

Behind Tuesday's front, sunshine will return for Wednesday. The catch is that it will be quite cool and windy again with gusts up near 30 mph (again, much higher in the mountains).

The rest of the week will feature sun with highs in the 50s and lows in the cold 20s and 30s, below average for early March.

The weekend looks unsettled. Highs will be mainly in the 50s with a chance for rain on Saturday and heavy rain possible on Sunday. Behind the Sunday rain, cold air wraps in and some snow may show up in the mountains, possibly a few flakes outside of the mountains as well.

Stay warm and dry Today!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

