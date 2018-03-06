NC parents die while driving to pick up infant son, grandmother says

The grandmother of a woman killed in a Nash County car crash says her granddaughter was driving back to her house after a date to pick up her 2-month-old son.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says three people died in the crash.

It happened on N.C. 231 outside of the town of Middlesex at the intersection with Hales Avenue.

Troopers say 20-year-old Joseph Hunter was speeding down 231 in his Ford Mustang. They say Hunter slammed into the side of Jasmine Hudson’s car.

The impact threw Hudson from her vehicle, killing her. Troopers say 23-year-old Tremeles Stancil, who was also in Hudson’s car, died in the collision.

Stancil was the father of the infant.

Hudson’s grandmother Marjorie Yates says she waited that night with her great-grandson, Noah, for Jasmine to return home but she never did.

“She said, ‘I’ll be right back, I won’t be gone too long’,” said Yates.

Yates says these are the last words she remembers hearing her granddaughter say as Hudson and Stancil left together for a date night.

Yates says she raised her granddaughter since she was 2.5 months old. She says Hudson told her she would stay at her grandmother’s house Friday night after the date. Yates says she was looking forward to the time with her granddaughter.

However, around 10:30 p.m. Yates says she got a knock her door that was not her granddaughter or Stancil.

“It was a state trooper,” she said. “He came in and said, ‘you can’t leave the house.’ I said, ‘why?’ He said, ‘you can’t go down there.'”

The fatal crash happened about half a mile away from Yates’ front door.

“They were just a few feet from home,” she said.

Yates says the house where she raised her granddaughter no longer feels like home.

“I feel like I’m going away, I’m just fading away,” said Yates.

Troopers say 25-year-old Aaron Scott Keen, a passenger in the Mustang, also died.

The only survivor of the crash, Hunter, the driver of the Mustang, is charged with speeding and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Law enforcement does not think alcohol was involved.

The Family says Hudson’s funeral is Saturday at noon at First Baptist Church.