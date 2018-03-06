Three extricated from Lincoln County wreck

How can you experience medal-winning glory without going to a foreign country? By taking part in the Senior Games in Cabarrus County.More >>
How can you experience medal-winning glory without going to a foreign country? By taking part in the Senior Games in Cabarrus County.More >>
A movement to establish a national holiday for evangelist Billy Graham is earning tens of thousands of backers, who have signed an online petition on Change.org.More >>
A movement to establish a national holiday for evangelist Billy Graham is earning tens of thousands of backers, who have signed an online petition on Change.org.More >>
Tuesday has been declared as a First Alert Day due to chilly and wet weather! There could be pockets of rain any time right through the afternoon hours.More >>
Tuesday has been declared as a First Alert Day due to chilly and wet weather! There could be pockets of rain any time right through the afternoon hours.More >>
The grandmother of a woman killed in a Nash County car crash says her granddaughter was driving back to her house after a date to pick up her 2-month-old son.More >>
The grandmother of a woman killed in a Nash County car crash says her granddaughter was driving back to her house after a date to pick up her 2-month-old son.More >>
Video posted online purportedly shows a passenger working to tie up the woman's feet as another man holds her down in the aisle.More >>
Video posted online purportedly shows a passenger working to tie up the woman's feet as another man holds her down in the aisle.More >>