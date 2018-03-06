Three extricated from Lincoln County wreck

Three people were injured in a wreck in Lincoln County Tuesday morning.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, two vehicles collided head-on around midnight on Highway 321 at Whitehouse Drive, which is near Lincolnton. Troopers said three people had to be extricated from the crash. All three victims were taken to the hospital.

The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown.

Highway 321 was shut down in both directions for some time following the crash.

It is unclear what caused the wreck. No other details were released.

