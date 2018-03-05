Bullet in face

Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.
Someone fired a bullet near I-85 and it struck a driver in the face. That driver was able to somehow pull over and park as he bled profusely. While the victim recovers in the hospital, reporter Amanda Foster is talking to the victim’s brother about who he thinks fired the shot.
We have video of a car knocking down a brick pillar of a building, then making a getaway. Reporter Alex Giles will tell us why police were able to quickly apprehend the driver.
Sales of AR-15 rifles jumped this weekend at Hyatt’s Gun shop in west Charlotte. Owner Larry Hyatt says he sold six times the number he would normally sell any other week.
After slumping sales, the CEO at Charlotte-based Bojangles is stepping down.
A gas line was accidentally ruptured in Huntersville earlier, but the odor of natural gas lingers tonight. Huntersville Fire says if you smell gas inside your home, feel free to call 911 and HFD will come check it out.
It’s all when you join us for WBTV News at 11:00 tonight!
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near I-85 northbound and West Sugar Creek.
