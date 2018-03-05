Home significantly damaged by fire in Kannapolis

Officials responded to a house fire in Kannapolis Monday afternoon.

The home located in the 4000 block of Samuel Richard Street was significantly damaged upon firefighters arrival.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen from the front of the one-story house.

The fire was put out in about 15 minutes and the resident of the home was able to safely escape. No one was injured.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents of the home.

Kannapolis Fire was assisted by Landis, Cold Water, Mt Mitchell and Concord Fire Departments as well as Cabarrus County EMS.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

