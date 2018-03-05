Raleigh PD to start recruiting officers in the Queen City

The wreck happened around 2:15 p.m. on Old Statesville Road near Interstate 485.More >>
Kannapolis firefighters responded to a house fire in the 4000 block of Samuel Richard St. this afternoon.More >>
Dawn Owen, a teacher at Ramsey Street High School, is charged with two counts of assault on a handicapped person.More >>
In recent weeks, CMPD officers filled the government center saying the Queen City is losing local talent to North Carolina's Capitol City and hoping to get the ear of council members.More >>
A woman who drives school buses in Union County was arrested for allegedly posting threats on social media targeting a local middle school.More >>
