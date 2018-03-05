Queens to play in the Division II playoffs

After at 28-3 season, the Queens Royals received an at large bid to the Division II basketball tournament.

The Royals will be in the Southeast Regional and will take on Lees-McRae in the first round on Saturday March 10th at 2:30. The game will take play in Harrogate, TN.

Queens finished the regular season 26-2 which is the best in program history. They would finish second in the South Atlantic Conference behind Lincoln Memorial who is the #1 team in the nation. Queens and Lincoln Memorial met in the title game in the SAC tournament on Sunday with the Railsplitters winning 77-75. All 3 of the Royals losses this season has come to LM and the two have the potential to meet yet again if both win their first 2 games of the Southeast regional.

Queens and Lees-McRae last met back in the 2016-17 season in Charlotte as the Royals won 84-69.

The winner of the Southeast Regional will advance to the Elite Eight which will be played in Sioux Falls, SD on March 20-24.

