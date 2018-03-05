Extensive fire damage at northeast Charlotte adult living center

An adult living center caught fire in northeast Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The center, Shady Harbour Assisted Living Center, located in the 900 block of Tom Hunter Road had extensive damage to the kitchen area.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Officials say the cause of the fire was accidental due to unattended cooking in the kitchen. Five occupants with special needs have been displaced.

Firefighters told WBTV they had a great evacuation plan and was able to get everyone out as soon as the fire alarms went off.

