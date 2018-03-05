Ronshad Shabazz named second team All-Sun Belt

Appalachian State men's basketball junior guard Ronshad Shabazz (Raleigh, N.C./Huntington Prep) has been named Second Team All-Sun Belt.



Shabazz, who was named Preseason Second Team All-Sun Belt, earns his second consecutive all-conference honor after being named Third-Team All Sun Belt last season.



This season, Shabazz has played and started in all 31 games and leads the Mountaineers in scoring (18.9 ppg) and assists (93), while ranking second in steals (35). All three represent new career-highs. He has reached double figures in 28 of the team's 31 contests, including 11 games of 20 or more points.



Shabazz has left his mark in the record books in his third season as Mountaineer. He has tallied 587 points this season, which is the sixth most in single season history. He has also made 199 field goals on the season, which is ninth most and has drained 79 three-pointers, which is just two shy of entering the top-10.



In his career, Shabazz currently ranks 12th all-time with 1,459 points and is also tied for seventh in program history with 189 made three-pointers.



The Mountaineers finished the regular season 14-17, with a 9-9 mark in the Sun Belt. App State will be seeded fifth in the Sun Belt Tournament and will take on 12th seed Little Rock in the First Round on Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.



2017-18 SUN BELT MEN'S BASKETBALL POSTSEASON HONORS



First Team All-Sun Belt

Tookie Brown, Georgia Southern (Junior, G, Madison, Ga.)

D'Marcus Simonds, Georgia State (Sophomore, G, Gainesville, Ga.)

Frank Bartley IV, Louisiana (Senior, G, Baton Rouge, La.)

Bryce Washington, Louisiana (Senior, F, New Orleans, La.)

Kevin Hervey, UTA (Senior, F, Arlington, Texas)



Second Team All-Sun Belt

Ronshad Shabazz, Appalachian State (Junior, G, Raleigh, N.C.)

Travis Munnings, ULM (Junior, F, Freeport, Bahamas)

Rodrick Sikes, South Alabama (Junior, G, Ocean Springs, Miss.)

Erick Neal, UTA (Senior, G, Dallas, Texas)

Jordon Varnado, Troy (Junior, F, Brownsville, Tenn.)



Third Team All-Sun Belt

Devin Mitchell, Georgia State (Junior, G, Suwanee, Ga.)

JaKeenan Gant, Louisiana (Junior, F, Springfield, Ga.)

Sam McDaniel, ULM (Senior, G/F, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia)

Nijal Pearson, Texas State (Sophomore, G, Beaumont, Texas)

Wesley Person, Troy (Senior, G, Brantley, Ala.)



Sun Belt Player of the Year

D'Marcus Simonds, Georgia State (Sophomore, G, Gainesville, Ga.)



Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year

JaKeenan Gant, Louisiana (Junior, F, Springfield, Ga.)



Sun Belt Freshman of the Year

Michael Ertel, ULM (Freshman, G, Indianapolis, Ind.)



Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year

JaKeenan Gant, Louisiana (Junior, F, Springfield, Ga.)



Joe Gottfried Sun Belt Coach of the Year

Bob Marlin, Louisiana

