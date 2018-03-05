Bojangles’ CEO steps down abruptly

CHARLOTTE, NC (Katherine Peralta/ The Charlotte Observer)- Charlotte-based Bojangles’ announced Monday that Clifton Rutledge has stepped down as CEO.

In a statement, the company said Rutledge has left the company “for personal reasons.” Former CEO James “Randy” Kibler has stepped in as interim CEO. The board said it has begun a search for a permanent president and CEO.

“(Kibler)’s familiarity and leadership as our previous president and CEO is ideal for ensuring a smooth and orderly transition during this interim period. We would also like to thank Clifton for his dedicated service to Bojangles’ and respect his personal decision to resign. We wish him all the best,” board director William Kussell said in the statement.