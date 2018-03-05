Man accused of impersonating UNCC student arrested in attempted robbery

A man accused of impersonating a UNCC student and attempting to rob two people was arrested.

The incident happened between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Monday.

Police say Colton Floren, who is not a student at UNC Charlotte, invited two other non-students to campus where he attempted to rob them in their car.

Police say Floren threw a gun out of a residential hall window after police arrived. Officers later found the gun, which was not loaded.

Floren was charged with armed robbery.

Officials sent an alert out to students Monday morning.

Several recent crimes have been under investigation in the area.

Most recently, a shooting that happened Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

