CMS waives March 29 student makeup day

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Dr. Clayton Wilcox, Charlotte-Mecklenburg School superintendent, waived the student makeup day originally scheduled for March 29. 

CMS released a statement Monday stating students will not need to attend school on the day as previously planned. The day will now be a teacher workday as originally scheduled. 

According to CMS, the students have accumulated sufficient classroom time for the superintendent to waive the makeup day. 

