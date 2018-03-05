CMS waives March 29 student makeup day

Dr. Clayton Wilcox, Charlotte-Mecklenburg School superintendent, waived the student makeup day originally scheduled for March 29.

CMS released a statement Monday stating students will not need to attend school on the day as previously planned. The day will now be a teacher workday as originally scheduled.

I have waived the student makeup day scheduled for March 29. The day will go back to a teacher workday as originally scheduled. @CharMeckSchools students have accumulated sufficient classroom time to warrant waiving the makeup day. pic.twitter.com/R2b57WYyGZ — Dr. Clayton Wilcox (@CMSSupt) March 5, 2018

According to CMS, the students have accumulated sufficient classroom time for the superintendent to waive the makeup day.

