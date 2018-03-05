First Alert Day issued Tuesday for morning commute showers - | WBTV Charlotte

First Alert Day issued Tuesday for morning commute showers

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

We’re enjoying a nice Monday as a new low pressure system approaches from the west. Clouds are already starting to overtake us and the rain will arrive late tonight or Tuesday morning.

Showers are possible as early as the morning commute. The rain will progress east through the day. Because of that, we're issuing a First Alert Day for Tuesday.

The morning through the middle of the day will be cool, gray and wet. It will finally begin to move out during the evening.

Temperatures start out in the low 40s and we only make it to around 50° for a high.

By Wednesday, it will all be a thing of the past. The sun will return but the breeze will pick up again.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Extensive fire damage at northeast Charlotte adult living center

    Extensive fire damage at northeast Charlotte adult living center

    Monday, March 5 2018 5:37 PM EST2018-03-05 22:37:18 GMT
    Sky3Sky3
    Sky3Sky3

    An adult living center caught fire in northeast Charlotte Monday afternoon. The center, Shady Harbour Assisted Living Center, located in the 900 block of Tom Hunter Road had extensive damage to the kitchen area.  No one was injured as a result of the fire.

    More >>

    An adult living center caught fire in northeast Charlotte Monday afternoon. The center, Shady Harbour Assisted Living Center, located in the 900 block of Tom Hunter Road had extensive damage to the kitchen area.  No one was injured as a result of the fire.

    More >>

  • Bojangles’ CEO steps down abruptly

    Bojangles’ CEO steps down abruptly

    Monday, March 5 2018 5:00 PM EST2018-03-05 22:00:10 GMT

    Charlotte-based Bojangles’ announced Monday that Clifton Rutledge has stepped down as CEO. In a statement, the company said Rutledge has left the company “for personal reasons.” Former CEO James “Randy” Kibler has stepped in as interim CEO. The board said it has begun a search for a permanent president and CEO.

    More >>

    Charlotte-based Bojangles’ announced Monday that Clifton Rutledge has stepped down as CEO. In a statement, the company said Rutledge has left the company “for personal reasons.” Former CEO James “Randy” Kibler has stepped in as interim CEO. The board said it has begun a search for a permanent president and CEO.

    More >>

  • One dead in crash near Huntersville

    One dead in crash near Huntersville

    Monday, March 5 2018 4:11 PM EST2018-03-05 21:11:13 GMT
    (Sky3 | WBTV)(Sky3 | WBTV)

    The wreck happened around 2:15 p.m. on Old Statesville Road near Interstate 485.

    More >>

    The wreck happened around 2:15 p.m. on Old Statesville Road near Interstate 485.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly