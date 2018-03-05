First Alert Day issued Tuesday for morning commute showers

We’re enjoying a nice Monday as a new low pressure system approaches from the west. Clouds are already starting to overtake us and the rain will arrive late tonight or Tuesday morning.

Showers are possible as early as the morning commute. The rain will progress east through the day. Because of that, we're issuing a First Alert Day for Tuesday.

The morning through the middle of the day will be cool, gray and wet. It will finally begin to move out during the evening.

Temperatures start out in the low 40s and we only make it to around 50° for a high.

By Wednesday, it will all be a thing of the past. The sun will return but the breeze will pick up again.

