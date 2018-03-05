Aldridge earns fifth A-10 weekly honor of 2017-18

Highlighted by a career-high 45 points at St. Bonaventure, Davidson’s Peyton Aldridge has been named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week, for the fifth time this season, as announced by the league office Monday morning.



Aldridge ties fellow Wildcat Kellan Grady (Rookie) for the most Atlantic 10 weekly honors during the 2017-18 campaign.



A native of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Aldridge finished the final week of the regular season averaging 31.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 45.5 minutes per game, while shooting 55.6 percent (20-36) overall, 58.8 percent (10-17) from long range and 81.3 percent (13-16) at the charity stripe.



In what many are calling “The Game of the Year” in college basketball, Davidson’s triple-overtime setback versus the Bonnies, Aldridge scored 45 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. In addition, the Wildcats’ third all-time leading scorer, finished 14-of-22 from the floor and drilled a personal-best eight 3-pointers in 51 minutes of action.



Aldridge's 45-point effort was the fifth-most by a Wildcat in a single game and most scored by an Atlantic 10 player this season.



On “Senior Night”, Aldridge led Davidson to a 63-61 come-from-behind win over No. 16/17 Rhode Island with his sixth straight double-double (18 pts, 12 rebs) to conclude the regular season.



Over the last six contests, Aldridge is averaging 26.2 points and 11.8 rebounds, while shooting 52 percent (53-102) from the floor, 45 percent (18-4) from long range and 86.8 percent (33-38) at the free-throw line.



The A-10’s leading scorer at 21.3 points per game, Aldridge also ranks among league leaders in rebounding (7.8/5th), free-throw percentage (.845/6th), 3-pointers per game (10th/2.2), defensive rebounds (3rd/6.3) and minutes played (1st/37.6).



Davidson, the No. 3 seed in the 2018 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Tournament, finished the regular season 18-11 overall and 13-5 in league play. The Wildcats will play in the quarterfinals Friday at 8:30 p.m. in Washington, D.C., on NBC Sports Network.

