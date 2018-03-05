Jon Davis named Conference USA Co-Player of the Week

Charlotte junior guard Jon Davis was named Conference USA Co-Player of the Week for his performances this past week. For the week, Davis averaged 32.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds, while shooting 18-for-36 from the field (50 percent) and a perfect 20-for-20 from the free throw line in the 49ers’ two games.

This marks the second time in his career that he has earned Conference USA Player of the Week honors. During the 2015-16 season, Davis was named Conference USA Freshman of the Week twice.

Davis recorded his third and fourth-straight games scoring 20-plus points this past week. He scored 37 points against FIU last Thursday which is the second-highest point total scored by a 49ers player in Halton Arena history. Then, Davis scored 28 points while only taking 11 shots in the 49ers win over Florida Atlantic, Saturday. Davis was a perfect 12-for-12 from the free throw line which helped the 49ers shoot 30-for-32 from the free throw line against Florida Atlantic.

For the season, Davis averaged 17.6 points, 5.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. He ranks sixth in Conference USA in scoring and fifth in assists. In Conference USA play, he averaged 20.3 points per game, which is third highest scoring average in the league, and 5.2 assists per game.

For his career, Davis has scored 1,483 points which places him 15th on Charlotte’s all-time scoring list. He has dished out 440 career assists which places him seventh on the 49ers career assists list.

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.