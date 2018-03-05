NC senator defends 'honor and reputation' of NC BBQ after viral article

An adult living center caught fire in northeast Charlotte Monday afternoon. The center, Shady Harbour Assisted Living Center, located in the 900 block of Tom Hunter Road had extensive damage to the kitchen area. No one was injured as a result of the fire.More >>
Charlotte-based Bojangles’ announced Monday that Clifton Rutledge has stepped down as CEO. In a statement, the company said Rutledge has left the company “for personal reasons.” Former CEO James “Randy” Kibler has stepped in as interim CEO. The board said it has begun a search for a permanent president and CEO.More >>
The wreck happened around 2:15 p.m. on Old Statesville Road near Interstate 485.More >>
The incident happened between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Monday.More >>
Dr. Clayton Wilcox, Charlotte-Mecklenburg School superintendent, waived the student makeup day originally scheduled for March 29. CMS released a statement Monday stating students will not need to attend school on the day as previously planned.More >>
