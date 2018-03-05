NC senator defends 'honor and reputation' of NC BBQ after viral - | WBTV Charlotte

NC senator defends 'honor and reputation' of NC BBQ after viral article

By John Cominsky, Digital
North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) is calling for bipartisan action after a recent website claimed "Brooklyn barbecue" is "taking over the world."

Berger's office sent out a release on Monday stating the senator was "defending the honor and reputation" of NC's barbecue after the food website Munchies published what Berger calls a "dubious claim."

In his statement, Berger called on Governor Cooper and Speaker Moore to join him in defending NC's fight against bad barbecue. 

Everyone makes mistakes, and it’s time for the writers at Munchies to admit theirs: ‘Brooklyn barbecue’ – whatever that is – won’t be taking over North Carolina anytime soon. This is a fact on which we can all agree, and I call on Gov. Cooper and Speaker Moore to join me in mounting a bipartisan defense of our state’s finest food.

The article originally posted on Munchies' website - "Why Is Brooklyn Barbecue Taking Over the World?" - was accompanied by a photo of the alleged "barbecue" that some online took major offense to.

Others online just seemed confused, and they lashed out at the skimpy portions.

Senator Berger's statement ended with a photo of both NC and "Brooklyn" plates with a simple message - NC barbecue: Yes, Brooklyn: No.

There is no word from Gov. Cooper's office or Moore on whether they'll join the fight for the sanctity of NC bbq, but by the looks of the reactions on Twitter, there's not too much to worry about.

