Victim identified in fatal crash near Huntersville

One person is dead following a crash near Huntersville Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 2:15 p.m. on Old Statesville Road near Interstate 485, closing the area for a time.

Medic pronounced the front seat passenger of a gold Chevrolet S-10, Brice Knox, dead upon arrival. The driver of the truck was transported to Carolinas Medical Center- Main with minor injuries.

Upon further investigation it was determined the driver of a black Honda Pilot was attempting to make a left turn onto I-485 when the Chevrolet S-10 truck collided into the Honda at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the truck, Curtis Thompson, has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Officials say impairment is not a contributing factor for either drivers involved.

Police are still investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.