One dead in crash near Huntersville

One person is dead following a crash near Huntersville Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 2:15 p.m. on Old Statesville Road near Interstate 485, closing the area for a time.

Medic says one person was pronounced dead in the wreck. At least one other person was involved in the crash.

There's no word on what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

