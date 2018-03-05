Family mourns loss of teen shot, killed at east Charlotte QT

A teen shot and killed at an east Charlotte convenience store early Sunday morning is remembered by family as a happy person.

Daquan Shannon, 17, was fatally shot at the QT in the 5200 block of Central Avenue shortly after midnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

Shannon was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main where he was pronounced dead, police say.

“His life was really just beginning," said Mario Black, Shannon's cousin and founder of Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury. “He loved to make people laugh, smile, he had a good sense of humor.”

The family says Shannon was not involved in any gangs and do not believe he was there for a safe exchange with someone.

“It has left me numb because he we have a 17-year-old, and not just a teenager but my cousin,” said Black.

Mario Black's organization, Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury, focuses on reducing violence amount young people. It was established in 2013 as an outreach focusing on people 14-18 years-old.

With that organization, Black has attended dozens of vigils and memorials to comfort grieving families. Now, his family members are the ones that are grieving.

“Being on this side of the table is different,” said Black.

Black says, in a way, he feels he let his cousin down.

“He would always reach out to me for advice and to talk and I was always too busy,” said Black.

Black says he tried to get Shannon involved in the organization but that never happened.

“Know that your death wasn’t and isn’t in vain and as long as I have breath within me I will be sure to keep your name alive,” said Black.

Funeral Arrangements & Candlelight Service information will be released by the family on Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury Facebook and Instagram pages.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

