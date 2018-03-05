Child sends $1.40 donation, handwritten note to St. Jude

Hurney must build a receivers room that can immediately be a dominating force in the NFL and especially the NFC South, a complete pivot from the past two seasons, when underwhelming production and injuries stalled the group.More >>
Former Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman will join former teammates Ted Ginn Jr. and A.J. Klein in New Orleans next season. Coleman, who was cut by Carolina on Monday, spent the last few days in Indianapolis meeting with teams at the NFL scouting combine.More >>
In his statement, NC Senate Leader Phil Berger called on Governor Cooper and Speaker Moore to join him in defending NC's fight against bad barbecue.More >>
Showers are possible as early as the morning commute. The rain will progress east through the day. Because of that, we're issuing a First Alert Day for Tuesday.More >>
The wreck happened around 2:15 p.m. on Old Statesville Road near Interstate 485.More >>
