Child sends $1.40 donation, handwritten note to St. Jude

When Deirdre Barbee opened the envelope addressed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, she immediately started crying.

“It was so heartfelt, the letter. It’s nothing like we ordinarily get,” Barbee said.

Sure, the Charlotte office gets donations in the mail and they’re heartfelt too. But this one was extra special because it was scrawled in tiny handwriting and it included a $1 bill and some change.

The letter explained the small donation in that “little things go a long way."

The words were misspelled and the letter explained it was written by a young girl who was only 8-years-old.

Maybe that’s what brought the tears. Or it could have been the scrawled explanation why the child was donating: “Because a mirical (sp) comes from the heart”.

It came from the heart of a child and touched the hearts of every adult who had the chance to see it. “I just knew I had to share it,” Barbee said.

The letter made its way onto Facebook with the donor’s name crossed out because of St. Jude’s privacy policy.

On Friday afternoon, Barbee filled out a deposit slip for $1.40 and took the donation to the bank. It might not fund a full day’s worth of treatment for a child but it sure goes a long way in the feels department.

