TakesMyBreathAway - How one mom honors her daughter on March 5 (and how you can help!)

This is a different type of #MollysKids “story”… we’re meeting Alexandrya McCallum after she passed.

“Today, March 5th, my daughter would be turning 21,” wrote mom Melissa. “I’m using my daughter’s birthday to start an online campaign. It’s called #TakesMyBreathAway Day.”

Lexie, as she was affectionately called, was born in Whiteville, NC, on this day in 1997. In 1998, she was diagnosed with asthma. Four years later the family moved from Columbus County to Charlotte.

“The visits to the hospital drastically decreased,” Melissa said. “Lexie began attending school at Winterfield Elementary. Although she had more absences than the average students, she never had hospital admissions. She was doing well.”

But on January 30th, 2005, Alexandrya had an asthma attack from which she did not recover. The second-grader died that night at 7 years old.

“After years of trying to find ways to work through my grief and find a positive light from her death, I decided not to her let life be defined by the fact it was cut short,” Melissa said. “She died young, but she had lived happily. She had a beautiful smile. She was loving and kind and shared what she knew with others. What better way to honor her than to celebrate today, rather than be sad and depressed on her birthday?”

To help celebrate, Melissa began the #TakesMyBreathAway asthma awareness campaign. She invites anyone to participate. It’s really simple.

Today, March 5th, Melissa asks everyone and anyone to post a word, phrase, picture, video – something – that takes their breath away. With their post, she asks them to include the hashtag #TakesMyBreathAway. She says you can post as many times as they like, and on as many pages as they’d like.

In addition to the social media posts, Wells Fargo Duke Energy Center will light up in pink today. Pink was Lexie's favorite color.

My #TakesMyBreathAway moment? This story of a mother trying to honor her daughter. Lexie is beautiful. She #TakesMyBreathAway.

It’s a great idea, Melissa. Thank you.

