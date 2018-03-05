TSA: Man attempted to bring loaded gun on plane at Charlotte aiport

A man was stopped from bringing a loaded gun onto a plane at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport early Monday morning, TSA officials say.

The incident happened at Checkpoint D.

"The man was stopped by TSA officers with a loaded Springfield Arms Model XD 9 mm cal. pistol and an additional magazine containing 16 rounds," airport officials say.

TSA officials say they noticed the pistol as the man's bag passed along the conveyor belt.

The man was cited for carrying a weapon on airport property.

TSA officials say they have detected 13 guns at Charlotte airport checkpoint this year. TSA found 68 firearms at the airport last year.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case and are packed separately from ammunition, TSA officials say.

